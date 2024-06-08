Angelina Jolie wins legal family war against ex-husband Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has appeared victorious in the family drama against ex-husband Brad Pitt!
Things seem to have reached an ending as the Bullet Train star’s children made it clear whose side they have chosen.
Although Pitt, 60, has won a bunch of legal challenges against Jolie this time it is the latter who has won.
Several of the Jolie-Pitt children no longer use Pitt in their surname, Page Six revealed.
A source close to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star claimed, “It’s extremely upsetting. She has used the kids as a weapon against Brad … she has separated them from him.”
“There is a whole pattern: Any time he has a win in court, she hits back with something to do with the kids,” the insider further added.
Since the couple’s 2016 split things have been increasingly bitter for them owing to a custody fight that spanned over years.
Pitt won a 5-50 custody agreement but overturned it later in 2021 and just weeks ago the family’s former security guard Tony Webb in court documents alleged that the Maleficent actress had asked her kids to disown their dad and avoid visits to their father.
And now the daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt alongside her siblings has applied to remove Pitt from her surname