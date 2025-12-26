Taylor Swift stuns in red as she marks Christmas at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game

Taylor Swift’s Christmas is incomplete without her fiancé Travis Kelce!
The Eras Tour hitmaker celebrated her first Christmas after engagement at her future husband’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos match at the Arrowhead Stadium.
On Thursday, December 25, the Opalite crooner dazzled the stadium with her mesmerizing appearance, dressed in a red outfit that channeled the festive spirit.
Cheering on her fiancé, Swift rocked a gorgeous black outfit, including a fitted shirt, a skirt and tights, which she layered with a stunning red jacket.
She also wore her signature red lip and accessorized the look with a luxurious Louis Vuitton bag.
While Taylor Swift has often brought good luck to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, this season has not gone well for the team.
The Chiefs, who are aiming for a third straight Super Bowl win, have struggled more than usual.
Earlier this month, the Wood crooner made appearance at two Chiefs games, one of which she attended with her BFF Selena Gomez, and watched the team suffer tough losses to the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Notably, the Kansas City Chiefs once again failed to secure a victory, losing their third consecutive game by a score of 13-20.
It is pertinent to mention that with their previous shocking win-loss record, the Chiefs were already ineligible to qualify for the 2025 Super Bowl.