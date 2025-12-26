Noah Schnapp urges to ‘cherish last moments’ as ‘Stranger Things 5’ drops Vol 2

Noah Schnapp has a special message for fans.
As Netflix released the highly anticipated Vol 2 of Stranger Things Season 5, its star Schnapp aka Will Byers took to his official Instagram handle on Thursday, December 25, to pen a heartfelt note to fans as the hit sci-fi mystery show nears its end.
In his note, the 21-year-old also urged the viewers to “cherish these last moments” and “find comfort in your favorite characters” before the series wraps up.
“So excited to share this chapter with all of you. As we head into the final week of Stranger Things, please take a moment to really soak it in. Cherish these last moments, finding comfort in your favorite characters, debriefing with friends, reliving scenes together online afterward. These matter more than we sometimes realize,” he wrote.
The Tutor star also expressed that he is deeply grateful for the family the show created and loves the fans like close friends.
Noting that seeing real friendships form and knowing the show helped people feel accepted means everything to him, the Abe actor added that true connection comes from being yourself and allowing others to see the real you.
“Real power isn’t telekinesis or cool hand movements (though those can be pretty badass). It’s friendship, loyalty, and accepting yourself and others exactly as we come,” he concluded.
Accompanying the touching caption was a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos featuring the actor preparing for his character.
Stranger Things Season 5 is the final installment of the hit franchise.
The last season has been divided into three parts, with Vol. 1 released on November 26, Vol. 2 on December 25, and Vol. 3, the grand finale, to be premiered on December 31, 2025.