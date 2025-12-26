Bad Bunny gives yet another blow to Taylor Swift with major achievement

Bad Bunny has surpassed Taylor Swift once again.
Earlier this month, the MONACO singer gave a shocking blow to The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker by dethroning her on the 2025 Spotify Wrapped.
Now, the 31-year-old Puerto Rican rapper and singer has given another setback to the American popstar by outshining her in a new Spotify list.
On Christmas, the music streaming giant released its 2025 Most-Streamed Artists on Christmas Eve list, revealing that the DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS hitmaker has eclipsed Swift once again.
Bad Bunny dominated the most-streamed artist list this year by securing first spot, while the Opalite singer followed behind him on the second position.
Fans’ reactions:
On Pop Base’s Instagram post about the major update, one of the social media user commented, “King and Queen of Spotifyyy.”
“Oh yes, Benito dominating over tay tay like always,” wrote another.
A third demanded, “WE NEED THEM TO COLLAB.”
Bad Bunny's DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS:
Debí Tirar Más Fotos is the sixth solo studio album and seventh overall by Bad Bunny.
Released on January 5, 2025, it follows his previous record Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana (2023).
Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl:
The Life of a Showgirl is the 12th studio album by Taylor Swift.
Recorded by the songstress during the European leg of the Eras Tour in mid-2024, the album was released on October 3, 2025.