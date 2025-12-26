Entertainment
'Bridgerton' Season 4 trailer teases Benedict's 'Cinderella' romance

Season 4 of 'Bridgerton' is divided into two parts, with Part 1 set to be released in January 2026

'Bridgerton' Season 4 trailer teases Benedict's 'Cinderella' romance

Netflix has given fans the perfect present for Christmas, as they dropped the first trailer for Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1!

On Thursday, December 25, the streaming platform featured the trailer for the fourth instalment of Bridgerton, Shondaland's version of a perfect Cinderella story.

In the trailer, the "most notorious" gentleman, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), is facing pressure to get married, and while he shows no interest in settling down, a Lady in Silver captures his heart at his mother's masquerade ball.

The video begins with Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), whose secret identity as Lady Whistledown was revealed to the members of society last season, visiting Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel).

Furthermore, the trailer features Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), an illegitimate daughter of the Earl of Penwood, who wants to attend the ball.

With the help of her servant colleagues, Sophie manages to sneak into the ball and come across Benedict, who calls her the "most intriguing person" he has ever met.

Perfecting the retelling of Cinderella, the Lady in Silver runs to leave when the clock strikes midnight, but not before leaving her gloves with Benedict, who gives his all to search for the mysterious lady.

The trailer also features Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, Victor Alli as John Stirling, Daniel Francis as Marcus Anderson, Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich, Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich, John the Footman, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and more. 

Notably, Jonathan Bailey's Viscount Anthony and Simone Ashley, who portrayed his love interest and wife, Kate Sharma, were not in the trailer for Season 4's Part 1.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 (the first four episodes) will stream on January 29, 2026, on Netflix, and Part 2 (the final four episodes) will follow on February 26.

Watch Bridgerton Season 4 trailer here:



