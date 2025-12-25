Meghan Trainor's sons to make debut on her new album

Meghan Trainor's sons are set to make their musical debut in their mom's new album!
While speaking to Extra about her upcoming album Toy With Me, scheduled to release in April, the Made You Look singer revealed that her two sons, Riley, 4, and Barry, 2, will be featured at the end of one of the tracks.
"My two baby boys are at the end of a song called 'Little One' that I have," Trainor told the outlet. "It's like a little lullaby to them of like, 'Don't ever grow up. Don't do it.'"
The mother-of-two added, "And at the end, they go, 'I love you, Mama.'"
Previously in August, Trainor shared with PEOPLE that her son Riley was heading to school for the first time this year and how hard it was going to be for her.
Attending an event in New York City, the Dear Future Husband singer also revealed that recently the four-year-old was allowed to go camping for the first time, which was quite difficult for her.
Trainor then joked that she might just pull her son out of school to hang out with her when they have a family event, or simply because she wants to be with him.