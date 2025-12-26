Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Taylor Swift heartbroken by Travis Kelce on first Christmas after engagement

  • By Sidra Khan
While their first Christmas after engagement was supposed to be a happy one, yet Travis Kelce left Taylor Swift heartbroken with an embarrassing defeat.

On Thursday, December 25, Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs faced-off against Denver Broncos at the Arrowhead Stadium, which was attended by the Eras Tour hitmaker.

However, just like the previous two times, the NFL star once again left his ladylove heartbroken by losing yet another match in this year’s series.

The Chiefs failed to secure a victory against the Broncos, losing their third consecutive game by a score of 13-20.

Their latest defeat comes within a month after they lost two matches against the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Chargers earlier in December.


It is pertinent to mention that with their previous embarrassing win-loss record, the Chiefs were already ineligible to qualify for the 2025 Super Bowl.

Notably, this upsetting loss came on the couple’s first Christmas together after getting engaged in August, making it more mortifying.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce – who began dating in mid-2023 – announced their engagement via a heartwarming joint Instagram post on August 26, 2025.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they co-penned.

The lovebirds are reportedly set to tie the knot on June 13, 2026.

