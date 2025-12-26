Entertainment
  By Sidra Khan
Kylie Jenner includes Timothée Chalamet in Christmas ritual amid split buzz

  • By Sidra Khan
Kylie Jenner is once again busting split rumors with Timothée Chalamet, showing that their love game is still going strong.

Marking this year’s Christmas, Atiana De La Hoya – daughter of Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker – took to her Instagram Stories to drop a delightful glimpse of her festive holiday with the Kardashian-Jenner Family.

Following their annual Christmas tradition, the high-profile socialite clan celebrated this holiday too by making a giant gingerbread house, having more than 20 of the blended family members.

Among the names was a special nod to Marty Supreme star Timothée Chalamet, who received a warm welcome in the festive ritual, with his name appearing right above his makeup mogul girlfriend.

The delightful nod quashes the ongoing breakup rumors between Kylie Jenner and the Dune star, which have been swirling for months.

Moreover, a source close to the pair previously told PEOPLE that they have been distant only because Chalamet has been busy filming and now promoting his new movie Marty Supreme – released this Christmas, December 25.

"They're great,” noted the insider, adding that while he's been working in Europe, the pair have made "an effort to see each other every few weeks. He has a few days off for the holidays so they're making plans."

According to another tipster, “Timothée talked about Kylie all the time while filming Marty Supreme,” and “she even flew out to visit him on set in N.Y.C. They also met up in London while he was shooting Dune. They’re really in love.”

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating since 2023.

