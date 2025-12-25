Inside Ariana Grande’s ‘insane’ Christmas gift-wrapping challange 

Ariana Grande has opened up about her struggles around Christmas time as she hosted Saturday Night Live three times this year.
Recently, she got candid about the main challenge during the festive holiday in the latest R-rated Home Alone episode.
Taking on the last SNL host gig of the year was not easy for her. The episode went live just before Christmas.
Ariana shared in the episode, “I tried to get as much of it done as I could before this week because SNL is pretty full out. But I’ve been managing to wrap some of the gifts in the morning before I leave for SNL. When I get home I’m usually too tired.”
She added, “You become very excited about these things. Very attached. And you become close with the writers and the cast. And when one of them doesn’t make it, you can never, like, reference it, because no one ever knows about it except you guys. That’s really mournful. It’s hard.”
For the Christmas Duets sketch, which was released on Saturday, December 20, 2025, Arian was featured alongside Katy Perry and James Austin Johnson.
To note, the sketch was written by Mike DiCenzo.