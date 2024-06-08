Hugh Grosvenor, Olivia Henson share official wedding portraits

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson’s wedding portraits take breaths away!
The newlyweds took over social media with a storm as they dropped a glimpse from their June 7 wedding.
The two tied the knot in a high society wedding that felt like a modern-day version of Bridgerton thanks to the historic location of a church.
The stunning images included two monochrome photographs of the couple and a color shot of the Duchess’ beautiful wedding gown.
Next was a black and white shot of the bride arriving on her Bentley.
Alongside the shared clicks, Olivia and Hugh released a statement expressing gratitude for their union.
"We are deeply grateful to everyone who supported us yesterday and want to extend a special thank you to those in Chester who helped make our day so memorable," the caption read.
She further added, “We have been incredibly touched by everyone’s amazing support and warm wishes."
To note, Prince William made a hideous entrance at his friend’s nuptials where he played the role of an usher.
Before Hugh Grosvenor tied-the-knot he was considered to be one of Britain’s most eligible bachelors due to his family’s fortune.