Prince William meets with future football stars ahead of UEFA championship   

Prince William has taken part in pre-UEFA Women's Euros kick-off with his surprise royal visit to St. George's Park.
The future monarch, who is also a patron of The Football Association, arrived at England's national football centre to extend his heartiest wishes to the young players before the highly-anticipated tournament.
According to GB News, the UEFA Women's Euros series will begin on July 2nd and will conclude in Basel on July 27th.
Shortly after his royal tour to the football centre, William turned to his joint Instagram account, which he shared with his wife, Kate Middleton, on Monday, June 30th, to release exclusive glimpses into his pleasant public engagement.
In the first image, the next heir to the British throne received a warm welcome from the England Women's Head Coach, Sarina Wiegman and senior FA officials.
During his esteemed visit, the Prince of Wales was briefed about the team’s participation in the warm-up activities.
In another slide, the father-of-three highlighted his meeting with the players during their warm-up session he wrote over the image, "Joining young players at a 'Made for This Game' session."
"56% rise in girls' participation since 2020, The Lionesses continue to inspire," he concluded his statement.
Who are The Lionesses?
For those unaware, The Lionesses is the nickname for the England women's national football team. They are the senior national team representing England in international women's football. The team is governed by the Football Association (FA).
Prince William's association with the England Football teams:
Prince William, who is an avid football fan, became the Patron of the Football Association in 2024 and has been supporting The Lionesses since then.