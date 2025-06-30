Duchess Sophie to take spotlight at major event as she represents Royal Family

Duchess Sophie continues to be a strong pillar of the Royal Family!
The Duchess of Edinburgh is set to take the spotlight at a major royal engagement today, on June 30, as she prepares to represent the British Royal Family in a new solo outing.
For her latest engagement, Sophie will make solo appearance at Hampton Court Garden Festival in Surrey, where she is scheduled to attend the Creative Youth and the Community Brain Fashion Show, shared GB News.
The Community Brain brings together art, history, local businesses, and community-led projects that help support and improve local areas and neighbourhoods.
With this, the goal is to make people feel proud of their area and feel connected through creative work.
Duchess Sophie’s new engagement comes amid her husband, Prince Edward’s absence, as the Duke is embarked on a seven-day tour to Canada, which began on June 26 and is set to conclude on July 2.
Moreover, Sophie’s this appearance comes just a day after she supported her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, alongside her university boyfriend.
During the final day of Sandringham Festival of Carriage Driving on Sunday, June 29, Lady Louise flaunted her equestrian prowess by skillfully guiding her carriage through the challenging course, impressing spectators with her grace and control.