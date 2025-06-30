Sarah Ferguson makes surprise return to Wimbledon 2025 with Princess Beatrice

The Duchess of York made her first appearance at the tournament after 24 years

Sarah Ferguson makes surprise return to Wimbledon 2025 after 24-year absence from the event.

On Monday, June 30, the Duchess of York made her first appearance at the tournament with daughter Princess Beatrice.

The mother-daughter duo watched the action from the Royal Box at SW19 alongside many notable figures, including David Beckham, actor Eddie Redmayne, and writer Richard Osman.

For the tennis match, Princess Beatrice wore a chic blue striped shirt dress which she paired with subtle makeup and minimal jewelry

The 36-year-old royal completed her look with a suede clutch bag as she kept her auburn locks in loose waves around her shoulders.

Meanwhile, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew opted for an elegant green dress with floral detailing all over it.

Sarah elevated her summer outfit with nude make up and her red locks which she pulled into a half updo.

This appearance mark as a significant return for Fergie, who last attended the Championships in 2001.

Images: Getty
Images: Getty

Fergie was a regular presence at Wimbledon during the 1980s and 1990s, often appearing alongside the late Princess Diana.

The tournament, which will be played over 14 days from Monday, June 30 to Sunday, July 13, kicked off with an extreme weather condition, make it the hottest opening day in Wimbledon's history, surpassing the previous record of 29.3°C set on 25 June 2001.

