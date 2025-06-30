Princess Charlotte demure behaviour at Wimbledon, how it changed over a year?

For her first time at Wimbledon in 2023, Princess Charlotte was overcome with shyness as she accompanied her mother, Princess Kate.
During the men's final two years ago, the eight-year-old Charlotte joined her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and her brother, Prince George, for a thrilling match.
As she enjoyed an exciting game between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz from the Royal box, she displayed a reserved demeanour when it came to meeting the Spanish champion backstage at the tennis tournament.
Before taking the children to have a behind-the-scenes view, Kate presented the trophies to the players on the court.
As the mother-of-three congratulated Carlos on his victory, Charlotte appeared to be overcome with shyness, as she tried to hide behind her mother.
However, at last year's tournament, the tennis star won his second consecutive Wimbledon Championships and once again met the Royal after the final.
This time, Charlotte beamed with confidence, suitable for a young princess, as Kate introduced her daughter to Carlos.
The Princess of Wales's attendance at the Wimbledon men's final in 2024 was her second major public appearance of the year amid her cancer treatment.
Kate has been a regular at Wimbledon since before her marriage to Prince William in 2011, and became patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2016.
Notably, she is expected to make an appearance at the tennis tournament in the next two weeks as the 2025 Championships kicked off on Monday, June 30.