Princess Charlotte demure behaviour at Wimbledon, how it changed over a year?

Princess Charlotte tagged along with mum Princess Kate in the Royal box at the prestigious sports event

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Princess Charlotte demure behaviour at Wimbledon, how it changed over a year?
Princess Charlotte demure behaviour at Wimbledon, how it changed over a year?

For her first time at Wimbledon in 2023, Princess Charlotte was overcome with shyness as she accompanied her mother, Princess Kate.

During the men's final two years ago, the eight-year-old Charlotte joined her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and her brother, Prince George, for a thrilling match.

As she enjoyed an exciting game between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz from the Royal box, she displayed a reserved demeanour when it came to meeting the Spanish champion backstage at the tennis tournament.

Before taking the children to have a behind-the-scenes view, Kate presented the trophies to the players on the court.

As the mother-of-three congratulated Carlos on his victory, Charlotte appeared to be overcome with shyness, as she tried to hide behind her mother.

However, at last year's tournament, the tennis star won his second consecutive Wimbledon Championships and once again met the Royal after the final.

This time, Charlotte beamed with confidence, suitable for a young princess, as Kate introduced her daughter to Carlos.

The Princess of Wales's attendance at the Wimbledon men's final in 2024 was her second major public appearance of the year amid her cancer treatment.

Kate has been a regular at Wimbledon since before her marriage to Prince William in 2011, and became patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2016.

Notably, she is expected to make an appearance at the tennis tournament in the next two weeks as the 2025 Championships kicked off on Monday, June 30.

Read more : Royal
Duchess Sophie takes key role for family during high profile royal event
Duchess Sophie takes key role for family during high profile royal event
The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the final day of the Sandringham Festival of Carriage Driving on Sunday
Prince William receives criticism ahead of key appearance
Prince William receives criticism ahead of key appearance
The Prince of Wales marks the second anniversary of his Homewards initiative
Duchess Sophie to take spotlight at major event as she represents Royal Family
Duchess Sophie to take spotlight at major event as she represents Royal Family
The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, gears up for major royal engagement scheduled today
Prince William to mark late Princess Diana's birthday with heartfelt gesture
Prince William to mark late Princess Diana's birthday with heartfelt gesture
Prince William set to celebrate late mother Princess Diana's birthday this year with thoughtful move
Prince William issues personal message as his passion project hits big milestone
Prince William issues personal message as his passion project hits big milestone
The UK’s future King celebrates major milestone of his cherished project with a heartwarming statement
King Felipe, Queen Letizia host key dinner ahead of major event
King Felipe, Queen Letizia host key dinner ahead of major event
King Felipe delivers powerful speech in front of special guests at 'official dinner'
King Felipe joins forces with international leaders for key UN conference
King Felipe joins forces with international leaders for key UN conference
Spain’s King Felipe held meetings with key leaders and officials for the UN’s IV International Conference on Financing for Development
King Willem, Queen Máxima hail Dutch Women’s basketball team for world cup win
King Willem, Queen Máxima hail Dutch Women’s basketball team for world cup win
Dutch Basketball team defeated the host country Mongolia in a hard-fought final to win the prestigious title
Prince George's passion for tennis unveiled ahead of Kate's Wimbledon visit
Prince George's passion for tennis unveiled ahead of Kate's Wimbledon visit
Kate Middleton is expected to make special appearance at the 2025 Wimbledon Championship next week
Prince William eyes special royal role for Zara Tindall in his future reign
Prince William eyes special royal role for Zara Tindall in his future reign
Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, has never served as a working royal likewise her other cousins
Prince Edward earns title of ‘good hugger’ from woman during solo Canada trip
Prince Edward earns title of ‘good hugger’ from woman during solo Canada trip
Prince Edward is currently on a solo seven-day tour of Canada without his wife Duchess Sophie
Prince George faces quiet burden of his ‘destiny’ as future king
Prince George faces quiet burden of his ‘destiny’ as future king
Prince George is second-in-line to the throne after father Prince William and Grandfather King Charles