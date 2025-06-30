Duchess Sophie takes key role for family during high profile royal event 

Duchess Sophie, who is considered the most hardworking royal, has recently taken an important step for her daughter, Lady Louis Windsor, during an esteemed royal event.
Despite being busy with her working schedule, the Duchess of Edinburgh made sure to support her family with their life's crucial decision.
Sophie and her daughter made a joint appearance on the final day of the Sandringham Festival of Carriage Driving on June 29th.
The mother-daughter duo is accompanied by Lady Louise's university boyfriend, Felix da Silva-Clamp, whom she met while studying at St Andrews University.
For the royal event, Prince Edward's wife opted for an eye-catching red dress by the British Fashion Designer Giuliva Heritage.
The royal occasion holds a significant position in Lady Louise’s life as she has been competing in carriage driving since her teens, maintaining her grandfather, late Prince Phillips' sporting tradition within the Royal Family.
What is Sandringham Festival of Carriage Driving?
For those unaware, Late Queen Elizabeth II's late husband and former Duke of Edinburgh founded the event in 1982 to introduce his favourite sport to one of his most cherished royal estates.
However, in the entire British Royal Family, only Lady Louise Windsor has inherited her deceased grandfather’s enthusiasm for the challenging sport.
In an old interview, Duchess Sophie expressed her pride in Lady Louise’s dedication to carriage driving despite not being given a royal title by King Charles.
Duchess Sophie shares two kids Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex with her husband, Prince Edward.