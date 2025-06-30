King Charles sidelines Prince Harry as he lauds William in special tribute

King Charles dealt a shocking blow to Prince Harry as he deliberately did not acknowledge Duke's efforts on a special occasion.

On Saturday, June , the Royal Family's Instagram account shared a special tribute to mark Armed Forces Day, which also included a subtle nod for Prince William, highlighting his efforts in the UK military.

In a carousel of slides shared to highlight Royal Family's deep links with the Armed Forces was a post which read, "Generations of the Royal Family have undertaken military careers, gaining an insight into the camaraderie, commitment and sacrifice which characterises a career in the Armed Forces."

The 76-year-old monarch did not miss the opportunity to laud his elder son noting, "Prince William served for over seven years, first joining the Blues and Royals, a cavalry regiment, and later transferring to the RAF as a search and rescue helicopter pilot."

This subtle move from His Majesty did not go unnoticed as it was nothing less than snub for the Duke of Sussex, as there was no mention of him despite his very apparent role in British Army.

For the unversed in December of 2017, Prince Harry  succeeded his grandfather Prince Philip as the Captain General Royal Marines. 

The next year, he was promoted to the Lieutenant Commander of the Royal Navy, Major of the British Army and Squadron Leader of the Royal Air Force.

Prince Harry was kept out of the special tribute despite his two tours of Afghanistan and qualifying as an Apache helicopter gunship commander.

