Prince William receives criticism ahead of key appearance

The Prince of Wales marks the second anniversary of his Homewards initiative

Prince William has been subjected to heavy criticism after marking the second anniversary of his Homewards initiative.

The Prince of Wales’ nobel project reportedly face "funding" and "migration" barriers.

A broadcaster Eamonn Holmes discussed the potential issues in Prince's two-year-old Homewards initiative during a chat with GB News.

He said, “The charity is now in delivery mode. The good thing about this is that two years ago, he made this statement that he was going to end homelessness. I actually started to think, fantastic. Then I heard nothing about it, nothing. What on earth is going on?"

A royal correspondent Cameron Walker chimed in, "I mean, it’s something Prince William concedes, ending homelessness isn’t going to happen overnight. Two years ago, he set up Homewards to demonstrate that homelessness can be ended and, I quote, made 'rare, brief and unrepeated.”

William received criticism after he celebrated the second anniversary of his Homewards programme, which he launched on June 26, 2023.

King Charles’ son also sent a letter to local coalition groups working across six flagship locations.

On the work front, the Prince of Wales will to travel to Sheffield in northern England on July 1.

