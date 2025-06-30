Prince William to mark late Princess Diana's birthday with heartfelt gesture

Prince William is set to mark the late mother Princess Diana’s 64th birthday with a heartfelt move.
The Prince of Wales has chosen the date of his mother’s birthday, July 1, to highlight the progress of his mission to end homelessness.
He will travel to Sheffield in northern England, on what would have been his mom’s 64th birthday, to mark the second anniversary of his Homewards initiative.
William has always been passionate about homelessness as it resonates deeply with him due to advocacy of Diana.
The late Princess Diana used to take her kids Prince Harry and William to visit shelters, to show teach them humanity behind homelessness.
Before his royal engagement, the Prince of Wales released an open letter to the six participating regions — Sheffield, Newport in South Wales, Aberdeen in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole and Lambeth in London.
He wrote in the letter, "Your experiences are what makes Homewards unique and powerful. We have the ability to harness our collective capabilities, expertise, and resources towards this common cause.”
"I am confident we can lead and inspire understanding, empathy and optimism that homelessness can be ended," Princess Kate’s husband added.
Notably, Diana’s eldest son carried her advocacy by becoming a patron of organizations Diana once supported, including Centrepoint and The Passage.