Prince William issues personal message as his passion project hits big milestone

Prince William’s joy is on another level as his beloved initiative turns 2!
To mark the second anniversary of his Homewards project, that aims to end homelessness, the Prince of Wales released a heartwarming message.
In his statement, the future King of the United Kingdom proudly noted that the initiative has now shifted “from planning to delivery mode,” while also achieving several other key milestones.
Within just two years, the project has already successfully housed its first residents and expanded the Homewards Fund across six sites in the UK.
Expressing gratitude to organisations across the public, private, and voluntary sectors for joining him in the meaningful cause, Prince William stated, "Many of you have been on the front line of tackling homelessness for decades; for some, Homewards represents the first time you have engaged on this issue.”
He continued, "Your experiences are what makes Homewards unique and powerful. We have the ability to harness our collective capabilities, expertise, and resources towards this common cause."
Highlighting the program’s major achievements, the Prince of Wales proudly shared, "After a year of convening, our second year has seen Homewards shift into delivery mode.”
"We have moved our first residents into homes, scaled innovative solutions through the Homewards Fund, launched locally led initiatives to tackle homelessness and forged Activator partnerships to deliver homes and employment opportunities with Lloyds Banking Group and Hays,” noted the father of three.
Adding further to his statement, William expressed that it is a mammoth challenge and change does not happen overnight, but over the past year, the dial has shifted and there are several people who now have their own homes.
"Tackling homelessness is not just about building homes. Creating long-term change is complex and unpredictable, but I am confident we can lead and inspire understanding, empathy and optimism that homelessness can be ended," he added.
Concluding his heartwarming message, King Charles’ elder son said, "As we move into year three, I am optimistic we can succeed in our collective endeavour."
Prince William launched the Homewards initiative on June 26, 2023.