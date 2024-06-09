Lana Del Rey bursts out at stalkers in Paris: 'Don't'

Lana Del Rey just lost it when she saw alleged stalkers following her around Paris, City of Love.
The singer could be seen losing her temper when she spotted a person recording her.
“Don’t,” the Summertime Sadness singer yelled fully attempting to snatch the phone out of the person’s hand.
In a video that went viral Lana even gets more furious confronting a large group of people saying “You followed me with my family! … Get away from me!”
While starting to walk away she returned and said, “Oh, you really think this is uncalled for? Don’t follow me! Don’t follow me!”
When another person from the group allegedly tried to decrease the tension, Lana clapped back saying, “I am upset.”
Shortly after the videos set the internet ablaze, Lana did not stop and further expressed her frustration via Instagram. “These a(explicit)holes actually told me that they were going to alter the pictures to make me look bad after we got into a fight.”
Amidst all this, Lana Del Rey fans made sure to keep her composed by flooding her comments section with tons of support.