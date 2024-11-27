Entertainment

Taylor Swift drops two huge surprises ahead of her 35th birthday

Taylor Swift will perform her last Eras Tour concert in Vancouver on December 8, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 27, 2024
Taylor Swift has made two major announcements ahead of her 35th birthday next month.

The Cruel Summer crooner concluded her 6 Eras Tour shows in Toronto before her last one in Vancouver.

On Tuesday, Swift penned an emotional penned on Instagram, “It was awesome to play in Canada after so much time. As always, the fans in Toronto treated us like it was a hometown show. Couldn’t have asked for more love or generosity from the people who came out.”

Travis Kelce’s girlfriend surprised fans with The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology alum release date.

The Anthology will feature hit tracks including The Black Dog, The Albatross, The Rime of the Ancient Mariner, The Prophecy and more 31 songs. It will also have four acoustic versions.


Swift added, “I got to play a mashup of the *Grammy nominated* song ‘us’ with @gracieabrams, mashed up with ‘Out of the Woods’ and I just adore her. She’s been giving the most amazing performances every night on this tour!! The emotions have gotten pretty heightened for me and the rest of the team because it’s gotten extremely real for us.”

She will close the “most extraordinary chapter” of her life in Vancouver on December 8, 2024.

