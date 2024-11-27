Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber clear air on ‘constant’ divorce rumours?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber reportedly laughed at the constant divorce rumors.
The romantic couple have been married for six-year and they celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in September 2024.
A source told PEOPLE, “They laugh at the constant divorce rumors. It’s annoying but just noise.”
Justin, 30, and Hailey, 28, are seemingly ignoring speculations and trying to focus on their family as they welcomed their son Jack Blues three months ago.
“They seem even more in love since the baby arrived. [Justin’s] been in a happy bubble since baby Jack was born. He wants to focus on being a great dad and husband,” an insider previously told the media outlet.
In the anniversary celebration post, Hailey posted a Polaroid photo of her and Justin kissing, she captioned it, “6 years Love you baby”
However, this is not the first time the couple had been subjected to divorce rumours. They were previously forced to addressed the speculations in March.
The Rhode founder wrote on her Instagram Stories back then, “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion. So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”
In early November 2024, Justin and Hailey celebrated Halloween with their son Jack.