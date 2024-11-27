Justin Bieber puts Hailey, Jack in danger with ‘irresponsible’ act: Reports

Justin Bieber’s lack of financial management skills will reportedly put Hailey Bieber and his son Jack Blues in danger.
Multiple sources recently disclosed financial situation of the Peaches hitmaker to Radaronline.com on Tuesday night.
"Justin has always been irresponsible with money and spends freely without looking at prices or his bank balance,” a source told the media outlet.
The Where Are U Now singer might return back to touring to save up some bucks, as per reports.
Another tipster told In Touch two weeks ago that Justin has “grossly mismanaged” all the money that he made during his prime, adding, “No wonder the money is dwindling."
“Now he has people that are his friends ‘helping him out’ with his finances, but they may not have his best interests at heart, ” the mole noted
On the personal front, Justin Bieber welcomed son Jack Blues with the Rhode founder three months ago.
In September, the romantic couple celebrated their sixth-wedding anniversary as they tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in 2018.
Justin, 30, and Hailey, 28, also celebrated Halloween with their first born in early November 2024.