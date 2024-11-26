Entertainment

Ariana Grande refuses hip-hop spin on ‘Wicked’ anthem ‘Popular’

The 'Everyday' singer rejected the idea of reworking the 'Wicked' song 'Popular' into a hip-hop number

  • by Web Desk
  • November 26, 2024
Ariana Grande refuses hip-hop spin on ‘Wicked’ anthem ‘Popular’
Ariana Grande refuses hip-hop spin on ‘Wicked’ anthem ‘Popular’

Ariana Grande has reportedly turned down the reworking of the iconic Wicked track Popular.

While conversing with the Los Angeles Times, Stephen Schwartz, who wrote the music for the original Broadway show, shared his idea of reworking the Wicked song Popular into a hip-hop number.

Schwartz said, “In the spirit of being open to new things for the movie, my music team and I thought, let’s refresh the rhythm. Let’s, maybe, I don’t know, hip-hop it up a little bit. Ariana said, ‘Absolutely not, don’t do it. I want to be Glinda, not Ariana Grande playing Glinda’.”

Reflecting on the 7 Rings singer's agreement for the music with the another change Schwartz said, “I had this idea for a new vocal ending.”

He added, “Ariana was a little hesitant about it, but I told her that if I had thought of it for the original show, this is how it would have been. Once she was reassured that this new bit of music was coming out of character, she was on board.”

Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, was released in cinemas on November 22, 2024.

Drake sues UMG and Spotify for allegedly rigging Kendrick Lamar’s streams
Drake sues UMG and Spotify for allegedly rigging Kendrick Lamar’s streams
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes welcome new family member
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes welcome new family member
Is Blippi getting a new face? Stevin John hints at fresh addition
Is Blippi getting a new face? Stevin John hints at fresh addition
Hollywood celebrities who died in 2024: From Liam Payne to Quincy Jones
Hollywood celebrities who died in 2024: From Liam Payne to Quincy Jones
Leslie Hernandez: Everything to know about famous influencer
Leslie Hernandez: Everything to know about famous influencer
Zach Bryan loses his cool after object thrown at him mid-performance
Zach Bryan loses his cool after object thrown at him mid-performance
Netflix teases thrilling update about ‘Squid Game’ season 2
Netflix teases thrilling update about ‘Squid Game’ season 2
Taylor Swift cleverly sneaks out of LA hotspot to dodge crowds: WATCH
Taylor Swift cleverly sneaks out of LA hotspot to dodge crowds: WATCH
Miley Cyrus’ mom makes new confession about divorce with Billy Ray Cyrus
Miley Cyrus’ mom makes new confession about divorce with Billy Ray Cyrus
Lana Del Rey drops delightful news about new album
Lana Del Rey drops delightful news about new album
Megan Fox makes first public appearance with bump after pregnancy news
Megan Fox makes first public appearance with bump after pregnancy news
Brad Pitt’s Thanksgiving plan with girlfriend Ines de Ramon gets revealed
Brad Pitt’s Thanksgiving plan with girlfriend Ines de Ramon gets revealed