Inside Paul Mescal’s dating life with girlfriend Gracie Abrams

The 'Gladiator II' star and his girlfriend Gracie Abrams are set to spend upcoming New Year's Eve together

  • by Web Desk
  • November 27, 2024
Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams are ready to welcome new year together.

According to multiple reports, the Gladiator II actor and the his Is What It Feels Like crooner are set to spend upcoming New Year's Eve together.

On Tuesday, an insider told PEOPLE, "Gracie and Paul are the real deal. They’re at the top of their game and always in communication.”

The romantic couple were spotted together for the first time during the Los Angeles premiere of his movie Gladiator II on November 18, 2024.

In June 2024, they were seen enjoying a meal in London.

An insider told the media outlet in August that Mescal and Abrams were in "still early stages."

A few months back, Mescal got candid about his love life during a conversation Harper’s Bazaar’s September 2023 cover story.

“If I’m going to make TV shows like Normal People, there’s going to be an appetite from the world,” he said, “Eighty percent of that is palatable. And then 20 percent of it is devastating.”

Mescal explained, “The feeling of being in a relationship and being in love, to me, sometimes can feel quite like a horse with blinders on. That’s such a wonderful feeling.”

The Irish actor was later on photographed attending his girlfriend’s concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

