Liam Payne death case takes new turn after surveillance footage revealed

The One Direction alum died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina on October 16, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 26, 2024
Tragic reports suggest that Liam Payne tragically lost his life while attempting to flee from a hotel room after employees allegedly forced him back inside.

The source shared, "Liam's bodyguard was concerned he might have been on a drug binge and forced him inside a room in a Florida rental house. Liam escaped from a balcony, using a garden hose to reach the ground."

As per TMZ, the surveillance camera footage from the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires was recorded just moments before the Night Changes singer’s death.

In a video, Liam was spotted on camera becoming "erratic" and making disturbances in the hotel lobby.

Payne was ushered back to his room by three hotel staff.

The former One Direction member was seen resisting as the staff member made an effort to return him to his room, as had a well-documented aversion to being confined in hotel rooms.

In a obtained video, the staff member was spotted using a master key to unlock his door and secure him inside.

To note, it is reported that Liam was no stranger to escaping from balconies; in September, he reportedly used a garden hose to drop from a Florida rental apartment.

