Selena Gomez opens up about fans confusing her with iconic TV star

Selena Gomez revealed she was often mistaken for another popular TV character early in her career.
While conversing at The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, the Only Murder In The Building star explained the reason for never being worried by being confused with her Wizards of Waverly Place character Alex Russo on the Disney Channel series that aired for four seasons between 2007 and 2012.
"We would do our tapings for Wizards in front of a live audience every Friday night. And that was the biggest high I could ever get. It was the coolest feeling to make a kid laugh uncontrollably because it's pure," she said.
The Single Soon crooner added, "I mean, I've had kids come up to me, and they only know me as Alex. You know? And they'll have full conversations like, 'Where's your wand?’”
Gomez continued, “I think that's probably a moment I'll never forget where I recognized we had this influence to make people and kids feel good.”
To note, Gomez returned as her fan-favourite character in the new spin-off, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, which she executive-produces alongside her former TV brother David Henrie.