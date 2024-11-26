Machine Gun Kelly shares first reaction after Megan Fox's pregnancy news

Machine Gun Kelly has broken his silence following Megan Fox's surprising pregnancy announcement.
The Home rapper reacted to the news as he commented for the first time after the Transformers actress announced her pregnancy with the couple's first baby together.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kelly wrote, "Isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch. when inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time. don't worry."
"After all, im about to be a dad again!" Kelly concluded the post.
In his post, Kelly also shared an update on his new music and mentioned that he would have some other things to consider in the coming months.
Kelly’s post came after Fox announced the exciting news that she and Kelly are expecting their first baby together.
The Jennifer's Body star shared the news on her Instagram account showing her baby bump while covered in black liquid.
In another snap she held up a positive pregnancy test to the camera.
She captioned the post, "Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," along with lyrics from Kelly's track "last november," a song about his and Fox's past pregnancy loss.
Kelly is already a father of 15-year-old daughter Casie, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon.
On the other hand, Fox shares sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green