‘Squid Game season 2’ trailer: Lee Jung-jae to end gruesome games

'Squid Game' season 2 will arrive on Netflix on December 26, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 27, 2024
Netflix has released a new trailer for Squid Game season 2 featuring gruesome challenges to survive a deadly game.

The official trailer began with, “Player 456, welcome back to the game.”

In the second season of the hit Korean show, the winning Player 456 (played by Lee Jung-jae) came back to the terrifying competition to put an end to Squid Game and save lives.

He even tried to train the other 455 participants through a fatal round of Red Light, Green Light.

The official statement of Netflix read, “Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the states and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.”

Lee stars in the new season of the Squid Game alongside former cast member Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho, and Lee Byung-hun as the mysterious Front Man.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who made history at the 74th Primetime Emmys becoming the first Asian to win Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.

Netflix’s all-time top TV chart show was also nominated for 17 Emmys, with the series winning six awards.

Notably, Squid Game season 2 will arrive on Netflix on December 26, 2024.

