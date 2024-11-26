Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes welcome new family member

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have expanded their family, welcoming an adorable new addition, a dog!
The Barbie star and the Ghost Rider actress, who are parents of Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, eight, have welcomed a new addition to the family, a mixed-breed Doodle called Magic.
Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, Eva shared a video of her picking up the pooch from the California Doodle Rescue.
She held the furry companion in her arms before participating in what seemed to be a promotional shoot.
Eva captioned the Instagram clip: "Meet the newest member of our family …Magic!!! We adopted her from this amazing organization @californiadoodlerescues
The Other Guys star added, "More to come…I’m crazy about her and excited to share life with Magic with you."
Soon after Eva dropped the adorable snippet, the fans couldn’t hold back their emotions and rushed to the comment section to shower love on the new member of Ryan and Eva’s family.
One fan wrote, “She truly looks magic. She’s a lucky girl.”
Another noted, “She already owns our hearts…thank you California Doodle rescue.”
The third commented, “Oh she is so cute and seems to be such a sweet girl I truly believe she is going to make some magic in your life.”
To note, Eva shared the happy news with her fans after she hinted at her return to Hollywood following nearly a decade in an interview with U.K.’s Sunday Times.
Following the release of Lost River in 2014, Eva announced her retirement from Hollywood to focus on her family, calling it "the easiest decision" she'd ever made.