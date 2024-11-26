Drake sues UMG and Spotify for allegedly rigging Kendrick Lamar’s streams

Drake stirs controversy, alleging that Universal Music and Spotify 'artificially inflated' streaming numbers for Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us.
The Canadian rapper took legal action against Universal Music Group over allegations that the company conspired to use Spotify to artificially raise the popularity of the Bad Blood singer.
As per the legal document, Drake noted, “UMG did not rely on chance, or even ordinary business practices. It instead launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves.”
It added, “UMG’s schemes … were motivated, at least in part, by the desire of executives at Interscope to maximize their own profits. Executives at Interscope have been incentivized to maximize the financial success of Interscope through the promotion of ‘Not Like Us’ and its revitalizing impact on the artist’s prior recording catalog.”
They also claimed in the lawsuit that UMG employees with loyalties to Drake were fired.
Additionally, it argued that the One Dance singer was told to sue the Like That singer when he attempted to bring up concerns with his label.
However, the UMG spokesperson shared the response by releasing a statement, noting, “The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue. We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns.”
The statement added, “No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear.”