Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘grateful’ to spend Christmas together

Taylor Swift is seemingly excited to spend Christmas with boyfriend Travis Kelce after finishing Eras Tour.
Earlier this week, the Cruel Summer hitmaker concluded her show in Toronto and now she’s set to perform in the last city on Eras Tour itinerary.
A source recently told ET how Swift has been proud on her accomplishments, “Taylor is feeling happy and proud of what she accomplished with Eras as her tour winds down. She has put her heart and soul into it and it’s been an exhilarating, inspiring and fulfilling experience all around.
The insider added, "She’s really excited for Christmas, the holiday season and her upcoming birthday. She can’t wait to have time with Travis and he feels the same way. They both have a lot to be grateful for and to look forward to.”
Notably, the Eras Tour has only three shows remaining and it will conclude on December 8, 2024 in Vancouver, after 152 shows across five continents.
Taylor also made a major announcement after the end of her concert in Toronto.
She revealed that The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology will be available online starting November 29, 2024.