Princess Diana brother Charles Spencer, Karen marriage ends after 13 years

Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer and brother to the late Princess Diana, and his wife Karen are divorcing after 13 years of marriage.
As per the reports of The Mail, Charles revealed on Sunday, "It is immensely sad.” adding, "I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future.”
The reporstd suggested that Charles' relationship with the Countess of Spencer, ended amid the writing of his memoir, A Very Private School.
In April, they announced their separation to the staff at Althorp House, Charles’ ancestral home.
Charles and Karen tied the knot on June 18, 2011, at Althorp House just two months after his nephew Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding.
They are the parents of 12-year-old daughter, Charlotte Diana, whose middle name pays tribute to Princess Diana.
Karen is also a mother of two older daughters from her previous marriage to Hollywood producer Mark Gordon.
Charles shares 4 children with his first wife, Victoria Lockwood, and two children with his second wife, Caroline Freud.