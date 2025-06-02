Grand Duke Henri lauds Luxembourg, Japan co-operation at Expo 2025 in Osaka

Grand Duke Henri is delighted by the “remarkable” co-operation between Luxembourg and Japan!
In a new Instagram post shared on Sunday, June 1, the Royal Family of Luxembourg dropped a series of photographs from the Grand Duke’s visit to Osaka, where he attended Expo 2025.
“#DokiDoki - His Excellency the Grand Duke, accompanied by Ministers Xavier Bettel and Yuriko Backes and the Luxembourg delegation, discovered the ‘Doki Doki - The Luxembourg Heartbeat’ pavilion, built on the principles of circularity and sustainability,” the Royals shared.
They continued, “The scenery divided into three acts plunges visitors into an immersive experience highlighting the diversity, innovative spirit, culture and beauty of Luxembourg's landscapes. The public can also indulge in a game of bowling, an institution of Luxembourgish culture. The concert "Echos of Tomorrow" concluded beautifully this day dedicated to the Grand-Duche.”
The Palace went on to share that during the visit, Henri delivered an inaugural speech in which he highlighted the remarkable cooperation between the two countries for Doki Doki.
“In these challenging times, when the world is facing increasing tensions and uncertainty, events like Expo 2025 Osaka serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of international dialogue. […] Luxembourg’s pavilion is a brilliant example of what can be achieved when we work in harmony. It is the result of a remarkable co-operation between Japanese and Luxembourg companies,” he stated.
During the visit, the Grand Duke also mark his attendance on other pavilions which included, France, Singapore, Ukraine, and Saudi Arabia.
Who is Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg?
Henri, born on April 16, 1955, is the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, who has been reigning since 2000 and serves as the Head of State.
He is the eldest son of Grand Duke Jean Princess Joséphine-Charlotte of Belgium, as well as a first cousin of King Philippe of Belgium.