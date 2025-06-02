Royal

Grand Duke Henri lauds Luxembourg, Japan co-operation at Expo 2025 in Osaka

Luxembourg’s Grand Duke Henri travelled to Japan to attend the 2025 Expo organized in Osaka

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Grand Duke Henri lauds Luxembourg, Japan co-operation at Expo 2025 in Osaka
Grand Duke Henri lauds Luxembourg, Japan co-operation at Expo 2025 in Osaka

Grand Duke Henri is delighted by the “remarkable” co-operation between Luxembourg and Japan!

In a new Instagram post shared on Sunday, June 1, the Royal Family of Luxembourg dropped a series of photographs from the Grand Duke’s visit to Osaka, where he attended Expo 2025.

“#DokiDoki - His Excellency the Grand Duke, accompanied by Ministers Xavier Bettel and Yuriko Backes and the Luxembourg delegation, discovered the ‘Doki Doki - The Luxembourg Heartbeat’ pavilion, built on the principles of circularity and sustainability,” the Royals shared.

They continued, “The scenery divided into three acts plunges visitors into an immersive experience highlighting the diversity, innovative spirit, culture and beauty of Luxembourg's landscapes. The public can also indulge in a game of bowling, an institution of Luxembourgish culture. The concert "Echos of Tomorrow" concluded beautifully this day dedicated to the Grand-Duche.”

The Palace went on to share that during the visit, Henri delivered an inaugural speech in which he highlighted the remarkable cooperation between the two countries for Doki Doki.

“In these challenging times, when the world is facing increasing tensions and uncertainty, events like Expo 2025 Osaka serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of international dialogue. […] Luxembourg’s pavilion is a brilliant example of what can be achieved when we work in harmony. It is the result of a remarkable co-operation between Japanese and Luxembourg companies,” he stated.

During the visit, the Grand Duke also mark his attendance on other pavilions which included, France, Singapore, Ukraine, and Saudi Arabia.

Who is Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg?

Henri, born on April 16, 1955, is the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, who has been reigning since 2000 and serves as the Head of State.

He is the eldest son of Grand Duke Jean Princess Joséphine-Charlotte of Belgium, as well as a first cousin of King Philippe of Belgium. 

Meghan Markle slammed for playing 'victim card' to boost her brand growth
Meghan Markle slammed for playing 'victim card' to boost her brand growth
The Duchess of Sussex has faced intense criticism since launching her business ventures earlier this year
Prince Andrew plots bold revenge to put King Charles in ‘much weaker spot’
Prince Andrew plots bold revenge to put King Charles in ‘much weaker spot’
The Duke of York plans major move to weaken his older brother, King Charles’s position
Prince Harry receives stark warning as he plans ‘money-making’ move
Prince Harry receives stark warning as he plans ‘money-making’ move
The Duke of Sussex was stripped of his royal funding when he stepped back from his duties with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry regrets proposing a sustainable venture during his visit to China
Prince Harry regrets proposing a sustainable venture during his visit to China
The Duke of Sussex made surprise visit to Shanghai, China, last month
Prince Andrew to form alliance with Prince Harry as Royals isolate the Dukes
Prince Andrew to form alliance with Prince Harry as Royals isolate the Dukes
The Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex have been estranged from the British Royal Family due to their scandals and separation decisions
Princess Eugenie’s son Ernest looks like her double in new family photos: See
Princess Eugenie’s son Ernest looks like her double in new family photos: See
Royal fans point out young Ernest’s strong resemblance to his royal mum, Princess Eugenie
Princess Sofia of Sweden drops out of major royal event at eleventh hour
Princess Sofia of Sweden drops out of major royal event at eleventh hour
Princess Sofia, the Duchess of Värmland, has been married to Prince Carl Philip for 10 years
Brooklyn seeks help from Prince Harry, Meghan’s lawyer
Brooklyn seeks help from Prince Harry, Meghan’s lawyer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle become ‘close’ to Brooklyn, Nicola after their ‘drastic’ step
Prince William’s ‘impatient’ nature comes to light during key outing
Prince William’s ‘impatient’ nature comes to light during key outing
Prince William is set to attend major event in Monaco without Kate Middleton
Prince Harry confides in Princess Diana's brother to change family name
Prince Harry confides in Princess Diana's brother to change family name
Prince Harry plans to honour late Princess Diana 30 years after her death
Prince William, Kate look back on May in Kensington Palace's monthly rewind
Prince William, Kate look back on May in Kensington Palace's monthly rewind
Kensington Palace releases heartwarming highlights from the Prince and Princess of Wales' activities in the month of May
King Charles reacts with fury as traditional Boxing Day shoot called off
King Charles reacts with fury as traditional Boxing Day shoot called off
The 76-year-old monarch gathered every year at Sandringham Palace to mark Boxing Day shoot