Prince Harry draws explosive reaction after plans to ditch surname exposed 

Prince Harry's decision to ditch his royal surname has sparked outrage after allegedly meeting his maternal uncle, Charles Spencer.
A royal commentator, Rafe Heydel-Mankoo, described the Duke of Sussex’s move to drop his Windsor surname as "a very bizarre thing to consider."
The popular author labeled the 40-year-old British Royal Family member's behavior as "pathological," noting, "I would say it's a pathological act that you have to consider his state of mind."
"It screams of being very narcissistic and attention-seeking because that's the sort of thing you might expect from someone in their 20s. Not a man approaching middle age," Heydel-Mankoo stated.
Furthermore, he suggested that Harry's move reflected his cruelty towards his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, for whom he made disturbing remarks in his sensational interview with BBC in April.
When did Prince Harry meet his uncle Charles Spencer?
These bombshell claims came after a report suggested that Prince Harry quietly met his late mother, Princess Diana's youngest brother last week.
A close pal of the father-of-two told Mail Online that King Charles' youngest son met his uncle to discuss his plans to change his royal surname.
"They had a very amicable conversation and Spencer advised him against taking such a step," Harry's friend disclosed.
During the alleged meeting, the Duke asked for key advice from his uncle to ditch his current family name of Mountbatten-Windsor to Spencer.
According to sources, he also wanted to change his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's surnames.
As of now, neither Prince Harry nor his wife, Meghan Markle, has confirmed these ongoing speculations.