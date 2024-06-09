Ayeza Khan flaunts body transformation from 'Dil Ka Kya Howa' to 'Mein'

Ayeza Khan walked down memory lane as she documented her growing waist 6 years ago to her lean figure in 2023.
Taking to her Instagram stories handle, the Laapata star dropped a video clip featuring her body metamorphosis with the acclaimed Bollywood number Kamli playing in the background.
The clip showed Khan walking in style while flaunting her baby bump during the filming of her drama Dil Ka Kya Howa.
Her confidence spoke loud as she shot for her negative role in Mein showing off her fit physique.
“ Me being 6 months pregnant with my son in Dil Ka Kya Howa versus me being the mom of a 6-year-old son in Mein,” Khan captioned her post.
Khan, who is mom to two adorable kids, Rayan and Hoorain, did not let her pregnancies take a toll over her body and did her best to maintain her fitness over the years.
She often shares cute snapshots with her kids while carrying out her motherly chores as she knows very well how to juggle her work life with motherhood.
Ayeza Khan tied the knot with actor Danish Taimoor in 2014 shortly after which she gave birth.