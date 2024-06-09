Entertainment

Ayeza Khan flaunts body transformation from 'Dil Ka Kya Howa' to 'Mein'

Ayeza Khan shares a new video on her Instagram stories featuring her body transformation

  • by Web Desk
  • June 09, 2024

Ayeza Khan walked down memory lane as she documented her growing waist 6 years ago to her lean figure in 2023.

Taking to her Instagram stories handle, the Laapata star dropped a video clip featuring her body metamorphosis with the acclaimed Bollywood number Kamli playing in the background. 

The clip showed Khan walking in style while flaunting her baby bump during the filming of her drama Dil Ka Kya Howa. 

Her confidence spoke loud as she shot for her negative role in Mein showing off her fit physique.


“ Me being 6 months pregnant with my son in Dil Ka Kya Howa versus me being the mom of a 6-year-old son in Mein,” Khan captioned her post.

Khan, who is mom to two adorable kids, Rayan and Hoorain, did not let her pregnancies take a toll over her body and did her best to maintain her fitness over the years.

She often shares cute snapshots with her kids while carrying out her motherly chores as she knows very well how to juggle her work life with motherhood.

Ayeza Khan tied the knot with actor Danish Taimoor in 2014 shortly after which she gave birth. 

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain arrive in Milan, Italy

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain arrive in Milan, Italy

Neymar breaks silence on speculation about leaving Al Hilal

Neymar breaks silence on speculation about leaving Al Hilal
Kelly Clarkson spills beans on replacing Katy Perry on 'American Idol'

Kelly Clarkson spills beans on replacing Katy Perry on 'American Idol'
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce

Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce

Entertainment News

Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain arrive in Milan, Italy
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Kelly Clarkson spills beans on replacing Katy Perry on 'American Idol'
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
‘General Hospital’ star Sofia Mattsson reflects on late costar Johnny Wactor's memories
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrate 5 years of togetherness
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Jeremy Renner gives Drew Barrymore fruitful beauty advice
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Lana Del Rey bursts out at stalkers in Paris: 'Don't'
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck selling $60 million marital home
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Backstreet Boys spell magic with yet another soulful performance: Watch
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Angelina Jolie wins legal family war against ex-husband Brad Pitt
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Meghan McCain calls out Jennifer Lopez for being 'deeply unpleasant on ‘The View’
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Heidi Klum marks son Henry's milestone moment
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Ananya Panday flaunts new haircut amid Aditya Roy Kapur break-up rumours