Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness divorce finalized just one month after filing

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have officially finalized their divorce, with court records confirming the separation was completed just one month after their initial filing.
As per the online court records from New York's Suffolk County Supreme Court, it showed that a judgment of divorce was filed on June 12, and later uploaded to the website on Monday, June 23.
Now, on the website the case status is listed as "Disposed."
On May, 27 Furness, 69, filed for divorce from Jackman, 56 roughly two years after the pair initially announced they had amicably parted their ways in September 2023.
According to her divorce filing, the terms of their divorce were agreed upon and simply awaited judicial sign-off.
Following she took her matter to the court, Furness said in a statement that her "heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal."
"It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us," Furness said.
She continued, "This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose."
"It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom," Furness added in her statement.
Jackman and Furness, parents of two adult children, daughter Ava and son Oscar, married in 1996 and they announced their separation in 2023 after 27 years of marriage.