Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness divorce finalized just one month after filing

Deborra-Lee Furness filed for divorce from Hugh Jackman roughly two years after they announced their divorce

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness divorce finalized just one month after filing
Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness divorce finalized just one month after filing

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have officially finalized their divorce, with court records confirming the separation was completed just one month after their initial filing.

As per the online court records from New York's Suffolk County Supreme Court, it showed that a judgment of divorce was filed on June 12, and later uploaded to the website on Monday, June 23.

Now, on the website the case status is listed as "Disposed."

On May, 27 Furness, 69, filed for divorce from Jackman, 56 roughly two years after the pair initially announced they had amicably parted their ways in September 2023.

According to her divorce filing, the terms of their divorce were agreed upon and simply awaited judicial sign-off.

Following she took her matter to the court, Furness said in a statement that her "heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal."

"It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us," Furness said.

She continued, "This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose."

"It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom," Furness added in her statement.

Jackman and Furness, parents of two adult children, daughter Ava and son Oscar, married in 1996 and they announced their separation in 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

Read more : Entertainment
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reunited amid her split rumors with Peregrine Pearson
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reunited amid her split rumors with Peregrine Pearson
'Game of Thrones' starlet and the Jonas Brother member have reunited in New York City
Beyoncé brings ‘Cowboy Carter’ glam to Louis Vuitton event in Paris
Beyoncé brings ‘Cowboy Carter’ glam to Louis Vuitton event in Paris
Beyoncé makes fashion week appearance after performing three shows at the Stade de France in Paris
Ice Spice reveals unexpected insights on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Ice Spice reveals unexpected insights on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Barbie Word singer shared the insight about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Cillian Murphy battles inner demons as teacher in first look at Netflix’s ‘Steve’
Cillian Murphy battles inner demons as teacher in first look at Netflix’s ‘Steve’
Netflix releases a first-look image of Cillian Murphy in the upcoming drama film 'Steve'
Priyanka Chopra slips into white cut out dress for ‘Heads of State’ screening
Priyanka Chopra slips into white cut out dress for ‘Heads of State’ screening
The 'Citadel' actress hosted a private screening of her upcoming action-comedy film 'Heads of State' in NYC
Brad Pitt's girlfriend shows no imposter syndrome despite his famous exes
Brad Pitt's girlfriend shows no imposter syndrome despite his famous exes
Brad Pitt appeared utterly charmed with Ines De Ramon at 'F1' premiere
Brooklyn Beckham gushes over wife Nicola Peltz on 5th engagement anniversary
Brooklyn Beckham gushes over wife Nicola Peltz on 5th engagement anniversary
Brooklyn Beckham shares a sizzling photo with wife, Nicola Peltz to celebrate the special milestone
Jay-Z, Beyoncé to Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively: Hollywood couples thriving despite age gaps
Jay-Z, Beyoncé to Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively: Hollywood couples thriving despite age gaps
From Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Chris Evans and Alba Baptista, 5 power couples who proved that age is just a number
Martin Kove kicked out from event after biting costar Alicia Hannah-Kim
Martin Kove kicked out from event after biting costar Alicia Hannah-Kim
Alicia Hannah-Kim calls police over ‘Cobra Kai’ star Martin Kove after he allegedly bit her
Justin Bieber shares sad post after Hailey Bieber’s string of solo outings
Justin Bieber shares sad post after Hailey Bieber’s string of solo outings
The ‘Baby’ hitmaker’s latest post intensifies divorce speculations with wife, Hailey Bieber
Jessie J gives 'bloody' health update amid breast cancer diagnosis
Jessie J gives 'bloody' health update amid breast cancer diagnosis
Jessie J opens up about her health journey amid breast cancer diagnosis
Taylor Swift graces Travis Kelce’s NFL camp after igniting wedding rumours
Taylor Swift graces Travis Kelce’s NFL camp after igniting wedding rumours
Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce hang out during training camp kickoff in Nashville