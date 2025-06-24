Brooklyn Beckham gushes over wife Nicola Peltz on 5th engagement anniversary

  by Web Desk
  • |
Brooklyn Beckham is filled with love and gratitude on the five-year anniversary of his proposal to wife, Nicola Peltz.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, June 24, the 26-year-old Cloud23hot sauce founder shared a sizzling photo with Nicola to celebrate the special milestone.

In the image, the son of David and Victoria Beckham could be seen planting a kiss on his 30-year-old wife’s neck in a mirror selfie.

“It’s been 5 years since I asked this beautiful woman to marry me xx best decision ever x I love you so much,” Brooklyn wrote in the caption.

The loved birds, who first met at Coachella music festival in 2017, started dating in October 2019 and made their relationship Instagram official after getting engaged in 2020.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” Brooklyn wrote at the time alongside their loved-up engagement photo.

He further added, “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx.”

In April, 2022, Brooklyn and Nicola exchanged the vows on her family estate in Palm Beach, Florida and since then, the young couple have rarely been seen without one another.

Brooklyn’s tribute for Nicola comes amid their ongoing family feud with Beckhams that heightened after they missed out his dad David 50th birthday in May. 

