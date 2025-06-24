Beyoncé brings ‘Cowboy Carter’ glam to Louis Vuitton event in Paris

Beyoncé makes fashion week appearance after performing three shows at the Stade de France in Paris

Beyoncé has taken out time from her busy Cowboy Carter tour to attend the Louis Vuitton foundation in Paris.

On Tuesday, June 24, the If I Were a Boy star arrived at the designer-fronted art museum in a black van to grace the Pharrell Williams’s Spring 2026 show for Louis Vuitton Men’s.

For the event, Queen Bey opted for a white tailored blazer featuring shoulder pads, which she paired with wide-leg trousers and matching stilettos.

She complemented her outfit with a mustard yellow braided clutch and a white cowboy hat in a nod to her tour.

Image: BACKGRID
Image: BACKGRID

Beyoncé’s fashion week appearance a day after she performed a history-making three-show run at the Stade de France in Paris.

During her first Paris show on June 19, the superstar brought out Miley Cyrus for surprise duet of their Cowboy Carter song, II Most Wanted.

Following the fashion show, Beyoncé will return to the U.S. soon for her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter tour show in Houston, which will take place on June 28 and 29 at NRG Stadium.

The Cowboy Carter Tour is Beyoncé’s ongoing tenth concert tour undertaken to promote her eighth studio of same title, which was released last year.

She kicked off the tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in April with 39 songs on the set list and is currently on the third leg of it.

