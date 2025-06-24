Priyanka Chopra slips into white cut out dress for ‘Heads of State’ screening

Priyanka Chopra is bringing glamour to New York city in sizzling white dress.
On Monday, June 23, the 42-years-old actress hosted a private screening of her upcoming action-comedy, Heads of State, for close friends and family.
For the event, the Citadel star wore an ethereal floor-length white gown, which featured dropped, cut out sides and a fitted ruched skirt with a thigh-high leg slit.
Priyanka accessorized her look with black strappy heels, a diamond tennis bracelet and some gold hoop earrings.
She left her locks flowing down in soft, blow-dried waves with a glossy nude makeup complementing her hair style.
In the action-comedy flick, the wife of Nick Jonas plays the role of MI6 agent Noel Bisset alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.
The film also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Sarah Niles and Richard Coyle.
Heads of State follows the story of UK Prime Minister (Idris) and US President (John) as they work together to thwart a global conspiracy.
Written by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec, the film is set to release on July 2 on Prime Video.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ special screening comes days after she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wearing black pointed-toe pumps and a strapless black gown.