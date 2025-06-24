Jay-Z, Beyoncé to Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively: Hollywood couples thriving despite age gaps

Hollywood has a series of A-list couples who have been happily living together despite having significant age gaps!

While the age difference between couples could cause difficulties in the relationship, love effortlessly conquers all odds in their romance, even the huge gap.

The celebrities who have been going strong alongside notable generational clashes include Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Courtney Cox and Johnny McDaid, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista.

1. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds:

Age Difference: 11 years

Married: 13 years

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have an 11-year age gap, as the Deadpool & Wolverine actor is 11 years older than her life partner.

The couple initially met while filming for their 2010 action-science fiction movie, Green Lantern, when Ryan was 33 and Blake was 22. 

They tied the knot in September 2012, two years after briefly knowing each other. The two have connected since their marriage. 

Despite all the storms in their lives, Ryan and Blake have managed to make their relationship stronger than ever.

They are also parents to their four adorable kids, including their three daughters, James, Inez, and Betty, and a son, Olin.

2. Beyoncé and Jay-Z:

Age Difference: 12 years

Married: 16 years

The power couple of Hollywood, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z, share an age difference of at least 12 years and 3 months.

Cowboy Carter Crooner was born on September 4th, 1981, while her life partner, also known as Shawn Corey Carter, celebrated his birthday on December 4th, 1969.

At the time of their super secretive marriage in 2008, Jay-Z was 38 while Beyoncé was just 26 years old!

Jay-Z and Beyoncé share three kids, Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi.

3. Courtney Cox and Johnny McDaid:

Age Difference: 12 years

Romantically linked: 12 years

Courtney Cox and Johnny McDaid have been dating since 2013 and are growing older together every day.

Although they have a 12-year age difference, they have reconciled and maintained their relationship since then.

The couple got engaged in 2014, but they called off the engagement in 2015.

Later that same year, they reconciled and have been together ever since, though they are not officially married yet.

4. Alba Baptista and Chris Evans:

Age Difference: 16 years

Married: 2 years

Chris Evans and her Portuguese wife, Alba Baptista, share approximately 16 years of negligible age gap.

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2023, has been subjected to both adoration and criticism due to the age difference.

But the 7th Heaven alum and the Warrior Nun actress continue to prove that genuine connection and love transcend the generational gap.

However, after a year of togetherness, Chris and Alba reportedly took their relationship to the next level by expanding their family.

Despite the speculations, the two have not confirmed their future baby plans.

5. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi:

Age Difference: 15 years

Married: 17 years

American former comedian and actress Ellen DeGeneres has been happily married to her longtime partner, Portia de Rossi.

The couple, who met in 2000 and began dating in 2004, has a 15-year age gap, as Ellen is approximately 15 years older than her wife.

Ellen and Portia dated for four years before getting engaged in May 2008 and tied the knot in August of the same year.   

