Brad Pitt's girlfriend shows no imposter syndrome despite his famous exes

Brad Pitt's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, reportedly made it clear she's in charge of their relationship.
On Monday, the Troy star and his girlfriend turned the head at the F1: The Movie premiere, as they posed together for photographs.
Pitt appeared utterly charmed as he openly displayed affection with the gorgeous 32-year-old, on the London red carpet.
According to the body language expert, Judi James, Ines did not have any signs of imposter syndrome despite Brad's string of famous exes which include Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Judi said, “Ines's poses look very self-assured and independent here. While Brad leans his torso in towards hers she arches her back and throws her dazzling smiles at the cameras.”
She mentioned, “There's no sign she views herself as a 'plus one' or that she suffers from any Imposter Syndrome feelings-fall-out to be wrapped around a man who has previously been wrapped around the likes of Angelina, Jennifer and Gwyneth. If anyone is showing signs of effort or 'putting in the graft' here it's Brad.”
At the premiere Pitt donned a double-breasted British Racing Green-coloured suit, while Ines looked gorgeous in a champagne coloured halter-neck gown.
In November 2022, Pitt and Ines were first linked and since then they have been going from strength to strength.