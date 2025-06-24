Martin Kove kicked out from event after biting costar Alicia Hannah-Kim

Cobra Kai star Martin Kove was kicked out from a fan convention after he allegedly bit co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim.
The controversial event took place on Sunday at Summer Con in Puyallup, Wash, where the co-stars took part in various activities.
A report from the Puyallup Police Department obtained by Variety stated that Alicia called police over Martin after he grabbed the actress’ arm and bit it.
She revealed, “He grabbed my arm again to kiss it …I pulled my arm away and rushed back to my table.”
Her representative told a local law enforcement officer that the incident resulted in “almost drawing blood.”
Martin allegedly “was furious and outraged and visibly angry when I told him calmly not to bite me … he insisted he bit me for fun.”
The hand-written statement from Alicia read, “We then decided to contact the officer at the con to resolve the situation, and possibly press charges.”
At the end, the actress decided to not to press charges against Martin.