Martin Kove kicked out from event after biting costar Alicia Hannah-Kim

Alicia Hannah-Kim calls police over ‘Cobra Kai’ star Martin Kove after he allegedly bit her

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Martin Kove kicked out from event after biting costar Alicia Hannah-Kim
Martin Kove kicked out from event after biting costar Alicia Hannah-Kim

Cobra Kai star Martin Kove was kicked out from a fan convention after he allegedly bit co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim.

The controversial event took place on Sunday at Summer Con in Puyallup, Wash, where the co-stars took part in various activities.

A report from the Puyallup Police Department obtained by Variety stated that Alicia called police over Martin after he grabbed the actress’ arm and bit it.

She revealed, “He grabbed my arm again to kiss it …I pulled my arm away and rushed back to my table.”

Her representative told a local law enforcement officer that the incident resulted in “almost drawing blood.”

The bite was so hard it resulted in “almost drawing blood,” a statement from Hannah-Kim to local law enforcement detailed. Kove allegedly kissed her arm when she yelled out in pain, according to a police report obtained by Deadline. In her own statement, also in the police report, Hannah-Kim says “he grabbed my arm again to kiss it …I pulled my arm away and rushed back to my table.”

Martin allegedly “was furious and outraged and visibly angry when I told him calmly not to bite me … he insisted he bit me for fun.”

The hand-written statement from Alicia read, “We then decided to contact the officer at the con to resolve the situation, and possibly press charges.”

At the end, the actress decided to not to press charges against Martin.

Read more : Entertainment
Justin Bieber shares sad post after Hailey Bieber’s string of solo outings
Justin Bieber shares sad post after Hailey Bieber’s string of solo outings
The ‘Baby’ hitmaker’s latest post intensifies divorce speculations with wife, Hailey Bieber
Jessie J gives 'bloody' health update amid breast cancer diagnosis
Jessie J gives 'bloody' health update amid breast cancer diagnosis
Jessie J opens up about her health journey amid breast cancer diagnosis
Taylor Swift graces Travis Kelce’s NFL camp after igniting wedding rumours
Taylor Swift graces Travis Kelce’s NFL camp after igniting wedding rumours
Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce hang out during training camp kickoff in Nashville
Priyanka Chopra’s cheeky reply to Nick Jonas’ post leaves fans swooning: See
Priyanka Chopra’s cheeky reply to Nick Jonas’ post leaves fans swooning: See
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra engage in a cute couple’s spat in latest Instagram post
Simone Ashley puts on a strong front at 'F1' London premiere after major snub
Simone Ashley puts on a strong front at 'F1' London premiere after major snub
'F1' director Joseph Kosinski has expressed interest in working with Simone Ashley on a future project
Dakota Johnson moves on after painful Chris Martin breakup
Dakota Johnson moves on after painful Chris Martin breakup
Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson split earlier this month after 8-year-long relationship
Shocking truth behind Justin Bieber and Hailey’s rocky marriage revealed
Shocking truth behind Justin Bieber and Hailey’s rocky marriage revealed
Justin Bieber and Hailey’s surprising thoughts about each other exposed amid swirling divorce rumors
Jonathan Bailey breaks silence on kissing Scarlett Johansson
Jonathan Bailey breaks silence on kissing Scarlett Johansson
Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson share sweet moment during 'Jurassic World Rebirth' premiere in NYC
Tom Cruise raves about Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ as he joins actor at London premiere
Tom Cruise raves about Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ as he joins actor at London premiere
The ‘Mission: Impossible’ star reunites with Brad Pitt after three decades at ‘F1’ London premiere
Dolly Parton delights fans with Las Vegas residency announcement
Dolly Parton delights fans with Las Vegas residency announcement
Dolly Parton is set to perform her hit tracks in upcoming Las Vegas residency shows
Brad Pitt recalls joining support group amid Angelina Jolie divorce
Brad Pitt recalls joining support group amid Angelina Jolie divorce
Brad Pitt reveals he joined an alcoholics anonymous group amid Angelina Jolie divorce
Disney pays hefty amount to King Charles for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’?
Disney pays hefty amount to King Charles for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’?
King Charles seemingly receives millions of pounds from Disney