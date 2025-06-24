Cillian Murphy battles inner demons as teacher in first look at Netflix’s ‘Steve’

Cillian Murphy is back with another exceptional look!
On Tuesday, June 24, Netflix released a first-look image of the Irish actor in the upcoming drama, Steve.
In the gripping poster, Murphy, who plays the title role as Steve, could be seen standing in front of a dark chalkboard, wearing a dark jacket over a white shirt, and his right hand is raised to his chin.
In the feature film based on Max Porter's 2023 novella Shy, the Oppenheimer star plays the role of a teacher who "fights to protect the school’s integrity and impending closure" while struggling with his own mental health issues.
Directed by Belgian filmmaker Tim Mielants, Steve also stars Jay Lycurgo, Tracey Ullman, Simbi Ajikawo, Douggie McMeekin, Youssef Kerkour and Emily Watson.
“Set in the mid-’90s, Steve is a reimagining of Max Porter's Sunday Times bestseller Shy. The film follows a pivotal day in the life of head teacher Steve (Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy) and his students at a last-chance reform school amid a world that has forsaken them,” as per Netflix.
It further added, "As Steve fights to protect the school’s integrity and impending closure, we witness him grappling with his own mental health.”
Produced by Cillian Murphy, Alan Moloney and Tina Pawlik, Steve is set to hit theaters in September, and will be released on Netflix on October 3.