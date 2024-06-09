Entertainment

Sam Heughan attends Taylor Swift's show after playful challenge to Travis Kelce

'Outlander' star Sam Heughan fulfilled his playful promise by attending Taylor Swift Concert in Scotland

  • by Web Desk
  • June 09, 2024
Sam Heughan after teasing that Taylor Swift would forget her boyfriend Travis Kelce when she see him in the crowd, has finally attended the Swift's Eras concert in Scotland.

Sam took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share the photos and videos from Swift's energetic performance in Edinburgh.

The post featured Sam posing with his Outlander costar John Hunter Bell, showing off their Swiftie-style friendship bracelets, and a group selfie with the other cast members. 

In the caption, Sam penned, “Wonderful evening back @murrayfield_stadium with the @outlander_starz family!!” along with many colorful heart emojis.


On his Instagram Stories, Heughan shared more glimpses from the concert, including a clip of Swift performing Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince as the Outlander cast members danced in the crowd.

Another hilarious video of Swift and her dancers wearing matching hooded capes was accompanied by the caption, “Swiftlander,” with the Outlander theme song played in the background.

Sam on his Instagram account on June 5, 2024, playfully joked about stealing Swift from Kelce.

In the video, Sam said, "We're going to go see Taylor Swift play in Scotland and I think most of the cast is going.”

“She obviously doesn’t know this, but when she comes to Scotland and she sees me in the audience, she’s gonna forget all about … him and fall for a man in a ginger wig. How could she resist?” he joked.

Sam while poking fun at Kelce, added, "She's going to shake him off and take me out instead. I'm really excited!"

Taylor Swift's will perform her final European concert in Edinburgh on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

