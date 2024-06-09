Durefishan Saleem makes bold statement in crisp white outfit

Durefishan Saleem aced an exquisite look in ethnic dress as she posed for various camera clicks!
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the actress dropped a bunch of pictures slaying her crisp white outfit to perfection.
The first image featured Durefishan smiling brightly into the camera with her white manicured nails doing the talking. Her glow was truly unmissable.
In the next, the Pardes star stood amidst the backdrop of a wall showing off her ethnic designer wear with her jet black tresses standing out.
Next was a snapshot of the Jurm star staring with her mascara-ridden eyes wide open.
She captioned the post, “ Quetta smiles. Also fav fav song on my gram- self love han. We learning."
Shortly after the pictures went viral, Durefishan was quick enough to react.
One fan wrote, "Superstar.”
The other added, “Heavenly gorgeous lady.”
“ You are looking so gorgeous Mashallah,” the third expressed.
“ Your smiles made my day,” the fourth effused.
On the work front, Durefishan Saleem is known for her stellar performance in drama serial Ishq Murshid alongside Bilal Abbas Khan where she played the role of a pure middle class girl.