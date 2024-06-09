Demi Moore says Hollywood is 'debunking' aging stereotypes for women

Demi Moore has shared her thoughts on how the concept of ageing in Hollywood, particularly for women has changed over the years.
In a recent interview with Variety on Friday, the Ghost actress reflected on her experience of playing her age in the recently released Feud: Capute Vs The Swans.
Moore, while talking about her role as Ann Woodward, shared, “It has shifted. There’s evolution that has occurred, even, I would say from when I was 40.”
She further expressed that the industry's perception of women has been tied to their fertility, leading to shame and stigma around aging.
"If we really look at the deeper crux of this, what we're looking at is this old idea that women's value and desirability was tied to their fertility," the Indecent Proposal actress noted.
Moore went on to share, “Who’s to say that somebody’s not sexy? It was really something that was tied to that time period of a woman’s life. I think we’re kind of debunking these rules.”
It is pertinent to note that Demi Moore's film The Substance, premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and garnered an 11-minute long standing ovation, is also based on a age factor.
The Substance will be released in cinemas on September 20, 2024.