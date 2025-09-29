Ed Sheeran admits Justin Bieber nearly collaborated for 'Play' album

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he almost collaborated with pop icon Justin Bieber for his latest album Play.
The Shape of You crooner got candid about Justin during his interview with SiriusXM.
He said, “I wrote it for ‘=’ and then it ended up being a duet with Justin Bieber for ‘Justice’, and then it never materialised, I’ve got a version with Justin on it. It’s pretty cool, but it just exists in the ether. Now it’s out. I think people like it.”
Ed and Justin previously worked together on I Don’t Care back in 2019. The duo also co-wrote the hit 2015 song Love Yourself.
In the same conversation, the Bad Habits singer reflected proposing his wife Cherry Seaborn.
He added, “I remember my proposal to my wife in a very specific way. It might have actually been completely different if someone had filmed it. I do think that cameras and videoing things sometimes take the magic away.”
Ed has confirmed a few months back that his latest album Play will be followed by Pause, Rewind, Fast-Forward and Stop.
On the other hand, Justin is set to perform at Coachella next April, alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G. This will mark his first solo slots at the festival in years.