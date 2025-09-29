Home / Entertainment

Ed Sheeran admits Justin Bieber nearly collaborated for 'Play' album

Ed Sheeran reveals his song 'Camera' was almost a collaboration with Justin Bieber

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Ed Sheeran admits Justin Bieber nearly collaborated for Play album
Ed Sheeran admits Justin Bieber nearly collaborated for 'Play' album

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he almost collaborated with pop icon Justin Bieber for his latest album Play.

The Shape of You crooner got candid about Justin during his interview with SiriusXM.

He said, “I wrote it for ‘=’ and then it ended up being a duet with Justin Bieber for ‘Justice’, and then it never materialised, I’ve got a version with Justin on it. It’s pretty cool, but it just exists in the ether. Now it’s out. I think people like it.”

Ed and Justin previously worked together on I Don’t Care back in 2019. The duo also co-wrote the hit 2015 song Love Yourself.

In the same conversation, the Bad Habits singer reflected proposing his wife Cherry Seaborn.

He added, “I remember my proposal to my wife in a very specific way. It might have actually been completely different if someone had filmed it. I do think that cameras and videoing things sometimes take the magic away.”

Ed has confirmed a few months back that his latest album Play will be followed by Pause, Rewind, Fast-Forward and Stop.

On the other hand, Justin is set to perform at Coachella next April, alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G. This will mark his first solo slots at the festival in years.

Kieran Culkin, Jazz Charton expecting third baby after viral Oscar speech

Kieran Culkin, Jazz Charton expecting third baby after viral Oscar speech
The 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' star pleaded his wife for another baby at two different award shows

Halsey gives emotional update on chemotherapy for rare disease

Halsey gives emotional update on chemotherapy for rare disease
Halsey breaks silence on chemotherapy journey and shares glimpse into life with t-cell disorder

D4vd case takes chilling turn as shocking details emerge in teen's death

D4vd case takes chilling turn as shocking details emerge in teen's death
Celeste Rivas's dead body was discovered in a Tesla trunk registered under D4vd's name earlier this month

Miley Cyrus drops update on Malibu home 7 years after wildfire destruction

Miley Cyrus drops update on Malibu home 7 years after wildfire destruction
Miley Cyrus updates fans on Malibu home restoration journey after it was destroyed in Woolsey Fire

October 2025 OTT releases: Everything new on Netflix, Prime & other platforms

October 2025 OTT releases: Everything new on Netflix, Prime & other platforms
'A House of Dynamite' to 'Abbott Elementary 5', here’s a list of all new movies and shows hitting OTT platforms in October 2025

Dolly Parton delays Las Vegas shows for 9 months over health scare

Dolly Parton delays Las Vegas shows for 9 months over health scare
The country icon was set to perform at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, in December 2025

Blake Lively breaks silence after Ryan Reynolds admits swearing at her

Blake Lively breaks silence after Ryan Reynolds admits swearing at her
Blake Lively releases first statement after husband Ryan Reynolds admits insulting her

Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant enjoy date night after addressing wedding rumours

Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant enjoy date night after addressing wedding rumours
Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves attended the opening night of 'Waiting for Godot' at the Hudson Theatre

Inside Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s emotional wedding

Inside Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s emotional wedding
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s love story moves guests to tears at their dreamy wedding

Bad Bunny to headline 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show

Bad Bunny to headline 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show
The Puerto Rican star wrapped up his first concert residency, No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí, last week

Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at Chiefs game after Selena Gomez wedding

Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at Chiefs game after Selena Gomez wedding
The Eras Tour hitmaker attended her fiancé Travis Kelce’s game hours after her pal Selena Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran touch Selena Gomez with heartfelt speeches at wedding

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran touch Selena Gomez with heartfelt speeches at wedding
Selena Gomez tied the knot to Benny Blanco in a star-studded Santa Barbara ceremony over the weekend