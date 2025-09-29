Home / Entertainment

J.K. Rowling reacts to Emma Watson's attempt to reconcile after public fallout

The 'Harry Potter' star and the British author have been feuding over anti-gender views since 2020

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

J.K. Rowling reacts to Emma Watson's attempt to reconcile after public fallout 

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has finally addressed Emma Watson's olive branch after publicly feuding over their complicated relationship.

For those unaware, the Beauty and the Beast actress explained the rift between them in an interview with Jay Shetty on his podcast earlier this week.

Now, taking to her official X account, Rowling discussed Watson’s attempt to reconcile after disagreeing with her anti-trans views.

The 60-year-old British philanthropist began her brief statement with, "I'm seeing quite a bit of comment about this, so I want to make a couple of points."

"I'm not owed eternal agreement from any actor who once played a character I created. The idea is as ludicrous as me checking with the boss I had when I was twenty-one for what opinions I should hold these days," the statement read.

P.C.: J.K. Rowling/Instagram account
P.C.: J.K. Rowling/Instagram account 
P.C.: J.K. Rowling/Instagram account
P.C.: J.K. Rowling/Instagram account  

She additionally clarified that the actress and her co-stars have "every right to embrace gender identity ideology," and she did not want to harm any individual’s beliefs threatened with loss of work, or violence, or death, because of them.

This update from J.K. Rowling comes after Emma Watson said that she can "still treasure" the British author despite disagreeing with her anti-trans views.

The critically acclaimed actress had previously taken issue with the author’s gender-critical beliefs.

In 2020, Emma Watson took to her X account to respond to Rowling's essay about the need for single-sex spaces due to the threat of violence against women, which sparked the feud between the two.

To note, the Little Women actress portrayed her infamous role as Hermione Granger, in popular movie, Harry Potter, written by J.K. Rowling. 

You Might Like:

Kieran Culkin, Jazz Charton expecting third baby after viral Oscar speech

Kieran Culkin, Jazz Charton expecting third baby after viral Oscar speech
The 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' star pleaded his wife for another baby at two different award shows

Ed Sheeran admits Justin Bieber nearly collaborated for 'Play' album

Ed Sheeran admits Justin Bieber nearly collaborated for 'Play' album
Ed Sheeran reveals his song 'Camera' was almost a collaboration with Justin Bieber

Halsey gives emotional update on chemotherapy for rare disease

Halsey gives emotional update on chemotherapy for rare disease
Halsey breaks silence on chemotherapy journey and shares glimpse into life with t-cell disorder

D4vd case takes chilling turn as shocking details emerge in teen's death

D4vd case takes chilling turn as shocking details emerge in teen's death
Celeste Rivas's dead body was discovered in a Tesla trunk registered under D4vd's name earlier this month

Miley Cyrus drops update on Malibu home 7 years after wildfire destruction

Miley Cyrus drops update on Malibu home 7 years after wildfire destruction
Miley Cyrus updates fans on Malibu home restoration journey after it was destroyed in Woolsey Fire

October 2025 OTT releases: Everything new on Netflix, Prime & other platforms

October 2025 OTT releases: Everything new on Netflix, Prime & other platforms
'A House of Dynamite' to 'Abbott Elementary 5', here’s a list of all new movies and shows hitting OTT platforms in October 2025

Dolly Parton delays Las Vegas shows for 9 months over health scare

Dolly Parton delays Las Vegas shows for 9 months over health scare
The country icon was set to perform at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, in December 2025

Blake Lively breaks silence after Ryan Reynolds admits swearing at her

Blake Lively breaks silence after Ryan Reynolds admits swearing at her
Blake Lively releases first statement after husband Ryan Reynolds admits insulting her

Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant enjoy date night after addressing wedding rumours

Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant enjoy date night after addressing wedding rumours
Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves attended the opening night of 'Waiting for Godot' at the Hudson Theatre

Inside Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s emotional wedding

Inside Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s emotional wedding
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s love story moves guests to tears at their dreamy wedding

Bad Bunny to headline 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show

Bad Bunny to headline 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show
The Puerto Rican star wrapped up his first concert residency, No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí, last week

Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at Chiefs game after Selena Gomez wedding

Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at Chiefs game after Selena Gomez wedding
The Eras Tour hitmaker attended her fiancé Travis Kelce’s game hours after her pal Selena Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco