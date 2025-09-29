J.K. Rowling reacts to Emma Watson's attempt to reconcile after public fallout 

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has finally addressed Emma Watson's olive branch after publicly feuding over their complicated relationship.
For those unaware, the Beauty and the Beast actress explained the rift between them in an interview with Jay Shetty on his podcast earlier this week.
Now, taking to her official X account, Rowling discussed Watson’s attempt to reconcile after disagreeing with her anti-trans views.
The 60-year-old British philanthropist began her brief statement with, "I'm seeing quite a bit of comment about this, so I want to make a couple of points."
"I'm not owed eternal agreement from any actor who once played a character I created. The idea is as ludicrous as me checking with the boss I had when I was twenty-one for what opinions I should hold these days," the statement read.
She additionally clarified that the actress and her co-stars have "every right to embrace gender identity ideology," and she did not want to harm any individual’s beliefs threatened with loss of work, or violence, or death, because of them.
This update from J.K. Rowling comes after Emma Watson said that she can "still treasure" the British author despite disagreeing with her anti-trans views.
The critically acclaimed actress had previously taken issue with the author’s gender-critical beliefs.
In 2020, Emma Watson took to her X account to respond to Rowling's essay about the need for single-sex spaces due to the threat of violence against women, which sparked the feud between the two.
To note, the Little Women actress portrayed her infamous role as Hermione Granger, in popular movie, Harry Potter, written by J.K. Rowling.