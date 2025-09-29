Halsey gives emotional update on chemotherapy for rare disease

Halsey has shared her health struggles and painful chemotherapy journey for a rare disease.
The pop icon, who turned 30 years old on Monday, September 29, updated fans about her rare T-cell disorder, also known as lymphoproliferative disorder.
Taking to TikTok, the Bad at Love crooner posted a clip to give health update.
Halsey said, “Just coming on here to give you guys a speed round of updates. Just did another few sessions of chemo, had a new port placed. I also can’t stand for like a week or more!”
The singer added, “You guys see me between treatment where I have energy. The time flies by when I’m recovering so it doesn’t seem like as long, but it’s definitely a while. Shout out to your hubby for being a badass and sharing duel diagnosis with me! Much love to both of you!”
Halsey also gave an exciting update on her upcoming Back to Bedlands Tour.
“We just put the Back to Badlands show together, and it’s going to be unbelievable. So amazing. We start rehearsals very, very soon, and I’m so excited. I’m bringing back a kind of like really fun, nostalgic little references from the very, very first Badlands tour,” the Colors hitmaker noted.
For those unversed, who Halsey went public about her T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder in 2024.